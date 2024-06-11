Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale dies in New York

Amol Kale, the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), died on Monday, June 10, due to cardiac arrest. He attended the India vs Pakistan clash at the 2024 T20 World Cup on June 9 played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Kale had been the President of the MCA since October 2022. With the T20 World Cup 2024 being co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies this year, Kale traveled to the US to be a part of the high-intensity clash between India and Pakistan.

Notably, he was accompanied by apex council member Suraj Samat and MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik. MCA shared the news of Amol Kale’s demise on its official X handle, writing:

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our President, Shri. Amol Kale. On behalf of Apex Council, Member Clubs, Staff & our entire MCA family, we offer our deepest condolences to his family. His visionary leadership & efforts will be remembered in our hearts forever.”

Kale won the MCA presidential election in October 2022, leaving behind former World Cup winner Sandeep Patil. He was the reason behind some crucial decisions taken by the MCA and had a successful tenure.

MCA made some significant decisions under Amol Kale’s leadership

During his tenure as MCA’s president, Amol Kale made some vital decisions for the growth and development of domestic cricket in the city. The MCA increased the match fees for senior Mumbai players two-fold.

This came following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to increase the fees of domestic cricketers. When Mumbai lifted their record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title in 2023-24, the MCA announced an additional prize money of INR 5 crores for the victorious side.

"MCA President Amol Kale and Apex Council has decided to double the Ranji Trophy prize money. The MCA will pay an additional sum of Rs 5 crore to the winning Mumbai Ranji Trophy team," MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik said in a statement during the announcement (via Press Trust of India).

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri expressed grief after the news surfaced on Monday. Taking to his X account, he wrote:

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Amol Kale, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association. His passion for the sport and unwavering dedication to its development leaves a void in the cricketing community. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues 🙏.”

Harbhajan Singh also shared a heartfelt post after the MCA President’s demise, as he wrote:

"Very Disturbing and Shocking news of Amol kale.. President of Mumbai Cricket Association no more due to cardiac attack last night.. RIP Amol bhai 💔🙏."

