"Mumbai heat ain’t no joke"- JP Duminy's wife Sue after enjoying 2023 World Cup match between South Africa & England at the Wankhede Stadium

South Africa batting coach JP Duminy's wife Sue Duminy and his daughters enjoyed the 2023 World Cup match between South Africa and England at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (October 21).

The Proteas team completely outclassed England in the contest as they won the contest clinically by 229 runs. They batted first after losing the toss and scaled a huge total of 399/7 in 50 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen (109), Reeza Hendricks (85), Marco Jansen (75*) and Rassie van der Dussen (61) starred in the batting department for South Africa. Klaasen was exceptional as he hit a scintillating century while fighting, with fatigue and cramps as he had to play in scorching heat conditions in the afternoon.

The Proteas bowlers then finished the match in a hurry by skittling out England for 170 in 22 overs. Lungi Ngidi (2/26), Marco Jansen (2/35), and Gerald Coetzee (3/35) were the top performers with the ball.

After the match, Sue Duminy shared a video on Instagram sharing her experience of watching the match at the Stadium in Mumbai. She captioned:

What a game, what a day, what a beautiful experience.. Over to you you @bokrugby 🙌💫🤣 Also Mumbai heat ain’t no joke 🤪 ..

"It was a really hot day"- South Africa captain Aiden Markam after the win against England

At the post-match presentation, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram opened up that the conditions were very hot in the afternoon while they were batting. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"Fantastic all-round performance from us. The skills to top off those efforts was pleasing to see so very happy tonight. We know England do like chasing. We were going to bat first but happy it worked out the way it did. It was a really hot day. Really great knock from Reeza. It's not nice hearing in the warmup that you're going to be involved. He's been around a long time. He's been working on his game and he's earned those rewards tonight."

On Heinrich Klaasen, he added:

"Klaasen at 5 and David Miller at 6 is really destructive a pair if we get into the back end of the innings. He's come a long way, we've played cricket together for a while. To do this on a global stage is massive for him."

South Africa will face Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday (October 24).