Mumbai Indians batting coach breaks window pane with a powerful six during Game 2 of MLC 2025 [Watch]

MI New York batter and Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach Kieron Pollard unleashed a mighty shot that shattered a window pane during Match 2 against the Texas Super Kings. The match was played in the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) on Saturday, June 14, at the Oakland Coliseum in California, USA.

The moment of interest occurred on the second ball of the 17th over during MI New York’s innings. Daryl Mitchell bowled a slot delivery outside off stump, which Pollard reached for and hammered flat over long-off for a maximum. The ferocious strike smashed straight into a window pane, shattering the glass on impact.

Watch the moment here:

Chasing a target of 186, MI New York got off to a shaky start, losing Agni Chopra (5), Quinton de Kock (8), and captain Nicholas Pooran (6) cheaply. However, Monank Patel and Michael Bracewell (38) steadied the innings with an impressive 97-run partnership off just 48 balls for the fourth wicket.

At the end of 16 overs, MI New York were well placed at 141/4. Pollard then took on Daryl Mitchell, smashing him for three boundaries and a six in the first four balls of the over. However, the momentum swung dramatically on the final two deliveries, as both Pollard (32) and Monank (62) were run out.

In the final overs, Tajinder Dhillon remained unbeaten on 12 off 10 balls, but it wasn’t enough. MI New York finished on 182/8 in their 20 overs, narrowly falling short by three runs.

Devon Conway and Calvin Savage shine with half-centuries for Texas Super Kings

Earlier in the game, after being asked to bat first, Texas Super Kings found themselves losing wickets at regular intervals despite Devon Conway holding firm at one end. Conway anchored the innings. However, the likes of skipper Faf du Plessis (18), Saiteja Mukkamalla (5), Daryl Mitchell (8), Milind Kumar (19), and Donovan Ferreira (0) failed to make significant contributions.

Conway then stitched together a crucial 78-run partnership off 47 balls with Calvin Savage for the sixth wicket. The Kiwi left-hander top-scored with 65 off 44 deliveries, while Savage remained unbeaten on a quickfire 53 off 34 balls. They helped Texas Super Kings post a competitive total of 185/6 in their 20 overs.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

