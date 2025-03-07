Mumbai Indians captain fined for breaching Code of Conduct in MI vs UPW WPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been fined 10 percent of her match fees for slow over-rate during the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) clash against the UP Warriorz. The skipper was unhappy with the on-field over-rate sanctions imposed against her side at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, March 6.

Ahead of the final over of the first innings, Harmanpreet Kaur was informed that MI had failed to complete their overs within the cut-off time and had to bring an extra fielder inside the circle. The captain was discussing the issue with the officials when Sophie Ecclestone, batting at one end, joined the discussion.

Harmanpreet Kaur was not pleased with the England international intervening and gestured her to return to the crease and mind her business. Ecclestone responded with words of her own but the umpires separated the players before things escalated.

UPW could not make most of the forced fielding restrictions as they could only score seven runs off the final over to stretch their total to 150. MI polished off the total with six wickets in hand to climb to the second spot on the points table towards the end of the league stage.

The WPL released a statement on Friday, March 7, confirming that the MI skipper has been reprimanded for her actions. However, the penalty has been imposed for showing dissent at the umpire's decision regarding the over-rate and not her altercation with Ecclestone.

"Harmanpreet Kaur admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the statement read (via Wisden).

The pair came face-to-face in the second innings as well when Harmanpreet Kaur walked out to bat at No. 4. The left-arm spinner bowled three deliveries to the MI skipper, which was guided away for a set of singles in the 16th over.

"Really happy with the way we played today" - MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur after win over UPW in WPL 2025

Although the makeshift opening pair of Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr did not pay off, MI were in command during the run chase. Bolstered by a partnership between Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt, MI reached the target in the penultimate over despite losing wickets towards the end.

"They batted really well, we were not able to use the conditions in the first six overs. We knew we just needed one wicket to come back into the game. The opportunity came at the right moment. All the games, we try to stay together. Really happy with the way we played today," Harmanpreet Kaur said during the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz).

The inaugural WPL champions are scheduled to face the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Monday, March 10, to kickstart the Mumbai leg of the competition.

