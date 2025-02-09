"Mumbai Indians has conquered the world" - Fans hail MICT for winning maiden SA20 title with crushing 76-run victory over SEC in SA20 2025 final

MI Cape Town (MICT) dominated two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the grand finale of the 2025 SA20 in Johannesburg on February 8. With an inspired performance from start to finish, MICT pulled off a 76-run victory to clinch their maiden SA20 title.

The franchise surprisingly finished last in the first two editions of the SA20, in 2023 and 2024. However, they were out to set the record straight from the start of the 2025 campaign, winning seven out of their nine completed games to finish atop the points table.

Their dominant run continued in the knockout stages as they recorded 39 and 76-run wins over Paarl Royals and SEC in Qualifier 1 and the final to seal the deal. The run meant the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise has now won titles in six T20 leagues around the globe with the IPL included.

Fans on X could not resist hailing the MI franchise and MICT for their incredible achievement and reacted as follows:

Fans continued praising the franchise for their maiden SA20 title, with one saying:

"SA20 title completes our Trophy Cabinet. Won every league that our Franchise has a team in."

"Mumbai Indians has a Different Aura, The most Dominating side in T20 Segment. Amchi Mumbai we Rule," tweeted another fan.

"Just checked the scoreboard & saw Mumbai Indians has conquered the world," said a fan.

"Throughout this season, we didn't play a selfish innings" - MICT captain Rashid Khan

MICT skipper Rashid Khan credited the team's unselfishness throughout the SA20 2025 season for their ultimate success. Despite boasting excellent squads on paper, the franchise failed to live up to its billing in the first two seasons, winning a combined six out of 20 games.

Talking about the victory at the post-match presentation, Rashid said [via Cricbuzz]:

"Tonight was brilliant. We had couple of tough years. The highest points across three seasons to start off. Feel happy for this team. Brilliant effort from everyone. Throughout this season, we didn't play a selfish innings. Every one thought what the team needs. Even today, every one played their natural game."

Rashid was one of the stars on the big night with miserly figures of 1/19 in four overs. Meanwhile, MICT's world-class opening bowlers, Trent Boult and Kagiso Radaba, set the tone, combining for incredible figures of 6/34 in 7.4 overs.

MI's victory stopped SEC from pulling off the improbable feat of winning three consecutive titles after their triumphant campaigns in 2023 and 2024.

