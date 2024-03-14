Mumbai overcome Vidarbha resistance to be crowned Ranji Trophy champions for 42nd time 

Domestic giants Mumbai lifted the Ranji Trophy for the 42nd time by besting a resolute Vidarbha by 169 runs on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 14.

Set a mammoth target of 538 runs for a rather improbable victory, Vidarbha resumed Day 5 on 248/5, with skipper Akshay Wadkar batting on 56 and Harsh Dubey on 11. The duo kept Mumbai at bay and batted with determination, taking the score to 353 when the bowling side finally struck.

The sixth-wicket partnership of 130 was broken by Tanush Kotian (4/95), who got one to straighten a bit from round the stumps and trapped Wadkar (102) lbw as the batter closed the face of the bat and missed the ball.

The other set batter, Dubey (65), also perished soon after, bounced out by Tushar Deshpande (2/53). The batter offered a catch to short backward square leg, where Shams Mulani did not make a mistake. There was not much resistance from the lower order as Vidarbha were bowled out for 368 in 134.3 overs.

Aditya Sarwate (3) mistimed a hook off Deshpande and was caught by Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane, moving across to his left from mid-on. Yash Thakur (6) was then knocked over by a full ball from Kotian as he missed his sweep.

In a fairy-tale finish, retiring pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (1/38) cleaned up Umesh Yadav (6) with a full delivery as Mumbai celebrated yet another Ranji Trophy triumph.

