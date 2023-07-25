“Mumbai ya Trinidad” - Rohit Sharma shares a cheeky post after 2nd Test vs West Indies ends in a draw

Team India captain Rohit Sharma came up with a cheeky social media post after the second Test of their series against West Indies ended in a draw on Monday.

India needed eight wickets to clinch the Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad, while the Windies needed to score 289 runs. However, no play was possible on the final day due to persistent rain. The visitors thus clinched the two-match series by a 1-0 margin.

On Tuesday, Rohit took to his social media handles and shared a picture from the second Test with some of his teammates. What caught the eye was the caption of the post, which read:

“Mumbai ya Trinidad.”

The caption also included a thinking face and cloud with rain emoji. Rohit’s humorous caption was a reference to the fact that it has been raining heavily in Trinidad as well as Mumbai, the city the Indian captain belongs to.

Looking back at the Trinidad Test, India batted first and scored 438 as Virat Kohli (121) notched up his first overseas hundred in nearly five years. Skipper Rohit scored half-centuries in both innings - 80 & 57, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 & 38) had another good game. In the second innings, Ishan Kishan (52* off 34) notched up his maiden Test half-century.

West Indies were bowled out for 255 in their first innings as Mohammed Siraj registered career-best figures of 5/60, while debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja picked up two scalps each. The hosts were 76/2 in the second innings when no further play was possible due to the weather.

Rohit praises Kohli for Trinidad ton

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after the draw in Trinidad, Rohit praised Kohli for his hard-fought hundred.

On the importance of the star batter in the Test team, the 36-year-old commented:

"In Test matches, you need guys who stabilise the innings like what Virat did, he played superbly. You need the mixture of everything. We have depth, we have got variety. We are in the right place. It's about getting the job done.

"I always believe in getting better as a team. I said after the WTC final as well. We've played consistent cricket. That's what we are looking at. We want to focus on all three aspects of the game,” he added.

India’s next match in the WTC 2023-2025 cycle will be during the tour of South Africa in December.