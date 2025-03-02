"Mummy theek hai?" - Jasprit Bumrah's hilarious revelation on verbal spat with Sam Konstas during BGT 2024-25

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made a hilarious revelation on his verbal spat with Sam Konstas during the fifth Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 Test. The two teams squared off for the final Test of the series in Sydney, during which Bumrah and Konstas were involved in a heated altercation.

Jasprit Bumrah, at a promotional event, opened up on his verbal spat with Sam Konstas, stating the he had asked the young Australian how his mother and family was and nothing else.

“Pata nahi isme to aapko kuch aur lag raha hoga, main to usse puch raha tha ki ‘sab theek hai? Mummy theek hai, ghar par sab theek hai? (‘I don’t know what you guys are thinking but I mainly asked him, ‘Is everything okay?’ Is your mother fine, is everything at home fine?’)," he said. (via The Indian Express)

Bumrah added that Konstas replied saying everything is okay and that there was a misinterpretation due to lack of words. He also said that such incidents happen when it is a close game.

“Usne bola ‘haan theek hai’ to maine bola ‘Acha theek hai ab ball daal deta hoon.’ Aap logo ne kuch aur interpret kar liya hoga. I think udhar words nahi the to maybe miscommunication ho gaya hoga. (He said ‘Yes, it’s fine?’ to which I said ‘Now, I will bowl’. You guys must have interpreted it some thing else. I think the lack of words may have caused some miscommunication). Incidents like these happen when the game is close," the Indian pacer added.

"I am not angry all the time" - Jasprit Bumrah

Further, Jasprit Bumrah also spoke about his altercation with Sam Konstas, stating that he is not angry all the time and the team was only trying to put pressure on Australia.

“We were wasting some time, they were trying to do it as well. We were trying to put some pressure.But, that’s not the best example. I am not angry all the time but sometimes, it happens," he said.

Earlier during the fourth BGT 2024-25 Test, Sam Konstas had taken the attack to Bumrah on his debut, hitting him for a couple of sixes as well.

The Indian pacer ended as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 32 scalps from nine innings although India ended up losing the series 1-3 eventually.

