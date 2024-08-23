Murder charge filed against Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan - Reports 

In a shocking development, a murder charge has been filed against Shakib Al Hasan, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and other prominent political figures. The case was filed by Rafiqul Islam, whose son was shot at during a protest march earlier this month. Adabor Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Md Nazrul Islam has confirmed the same as well.

According to a report by the Dhaka Tribune, Rubel Islam was among the people involved in the rally on Ring Road in Abador. Midway through the proceedings, shots were fired, and Rubel suffered fatal blows to his chest and abdomen and passed away in the hospital a couple of days later. There have been claims that it was a planned conspiracy.

The situation in Bangladesh has been violent and tense with protests against the reservation system causing a seismic shift and the subsequent fall of the government.

Trending

With Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country, the entire structure of the government dissolves as a result. Shakib Al Hasan, who was a member of the parliament after emerging triumphant in the elections earlier this year, also lost his post. According to the report, the cricketer is the 28th accused involved in the case.

Shakib Al Hasan is currently involved in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

The veteran player's political career amid the fall of the government has been widely discussed. However, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto placed full confidence in the all-rounder, claiming that his sole focus will be on the Test series.

"I don't think it will affect him because he's a professional cricketer, and we all treat him as such. He has played this game for so long that he knows his role and how to prepare himself. I am not thinking about his political career, and I hope he will do something special in this series," Shanto had said during the pre-match press conference.

Shakib Al Hasan bowled 27 overs in the first innings across the first two days of the series opener. He conceded 100 runs with three maidens and the wicket of Salman Ali Agha towards the end of the innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️