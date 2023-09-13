Mushfiqur Rahim to miss India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match to be with his newborn child and family

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim will not play the team's upcoming Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against India on Friday, September 15. The veteran player has left for Dhaka after the team's defeat to Sri Lanka to be with his newborn child and family.

Mushfiqur became a father for the second time when his wife, Jannatul Kifayat, gave birth to a baby girl on September 11. The cricketer confirmed the news through his social media channels as well.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Cricket Operations Committee chairman Jalal Yunus said:

"Mushfiqur told us that his wife is still recovering, he needs to be by his wife and child now. We fully understand his situation, so we have allowed him not to play this match."

Bangladesh have been knocked out of the Asia Cup with two successive losses in the Super Four stage to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side have zero points with a net run rate of -0.749. A win over Afghanistan in the group stages remains their only win in the competition so far.

A report by ESPNCricinfo states that Mushfiqur Rahim's initial three-day leave post the defeat to Sri Lanka has been extended by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Along with Mushfiqur, skipper Shakib Al Hasan was also given a three-day leave to attend an event in Bangladesh with French President Emmanuel Macron visiting the country.

The veteran all-rounder is poised to report back ahead of the contest against India on Friday.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 131 runs in four matches at an average of 32.75

The veteran batter was the top scorer in Bangladesh's first Super Four stage contest against Pakistan in Lahore. He scored 64 runs off 87 deliveries but lacked support from the other batters as they were bowled out for 193 on a good batting surface.

In the rest of the matches, the wicketkeeper-batter got off to solid starts, but could not make the most of it. He was criticized for throwing his wicket away over the course of the tournament. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan also spoke about the team's woes in the batting department following their elimination from the Asia Cup.

Litton Das, who returned in the Super Four stage after missing the group stage of the tournament due to a viral fever, is a wicketkeeping option that Bangladesh have. Additionally, Anamul Haque, who came in as Litton's replacement initially is also another wicketkeeping candidate that Bangladesh can consider.