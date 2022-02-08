"Must have been an enormous effort" - Twitter reacts as S Sreesanth makes Kerala Ranji Trophy squad

Veteran India pacer S Sreesanth was today named in Kerala's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. If he gets a game, he will play his first first-class match since 2013.

The speedster came back from a seven-year ban last year and played for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well as the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In 73 first-class matches, the Kerala pacer has 211 wickets, with six five-wicket hauls.

Kerala squad: Sachin Baby (Cap), Vishnu Vinod (V.Cap, WK), Anand Krishnan, Rohan Kunnumel, Vatsal Govind, Rahul P, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Akshay KC, Mithun S, Basil NP, Nideesh MD, Manu Krishnan, Basil Thampi, Fanoos F, Sreesanth S, Varun Nayanar, Vinoop Manoharan, Eden Apple Tom

Several social media users wished the Kerala player luck and also hailed his perseverance and determination to continue to play cricket, even at 39 years of age.

Sreejith Panickar @PanickarS This is impressive— @sreesanth36 comes back into the Kerala Ranji fold after 9 long years. With age not on his side, it must have been an enormous effort to keep his mind in good stead & body in match-fit shape to work his way back into First Class cricket. A case study indeed. This is impressive—@sreesanth36 comes back into the Kerala Ranji fold after 9 long years. With age not on his side, it must have been an enormous effort to keep his mind in good stead & body in match-fit shape to work his way back into First Class cricket. A case study indeed.

Sachin Baby has been named Kerala's captain for the Ranji Trophy, while Sanju Samson will join the team once he is fully fit. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

Sreesanth to go under the hammer at IPL 2022 auction

The 39-year-old from Kerala has registered for the IPL 2022 auction and is a part of the 590 players in the final auction pool. The IPL 2022 auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

The pacer had registered for the last mini-auction as well but did not find any bidders. However, with two new franchises added to the fray, he may be picked up due to his valuable experience.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sreesanth last played in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals in 2013. He has also represented Punjab Kings, who were then known as Kings XI Punjab.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar