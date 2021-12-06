"Must've learnt a little bit of a lesson watching Indian batters" - Wasim Jaffer impressed by New Zealand batters in their second innings

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer has revealed that he was impressed by the approach of New Zealand batters in their second innings. Jaffer indicated that the Kiwi batters must've learned a bit by watching the Indian batters on a bouncy Wankhede pitch.

After being bundled out for a paltry 62 runs in the first innings, the visitors displayed some resilience at their second attempt. A huge credit for it goes to the duo of Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls. The pair batted briskly and with the right intent to muster a partnership of 73 runs for the fourth wicket.

Although India are on the verge of a series win, New Zealand did well not to repeat their mistakes from the first innings.

Wasim Jaffer, who reviewed Day 3 with ESPNcricinfo, praised the Kiwi batters for displaying the correct approach. He mentioned that the visitors not only defended well but also attacked with the right intent. While heaping particularly much praise on Daryl Mitchell, Jaffer said:

"It was the right approach from New Zealand in their second innings. They surely must've learnt a little bit of lesson by watching Indian batters. They defended well and attacked with the right intent. So that was the kind of approach NZ needed to take and I was really happy to see how Daryl Mitchell batted. That's the approach - you're assured of your defense, and you pick the right balls to attack. So much better batting from New Zealand batters in the second innings."

Former Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori was also part of the conversation with Jaffer. He highlighted that Daryl Mitchell could be a suitable addition to New Zealand's Test squad. Vettori expressed that the all-rounder can fit into the number six or seventh slot on a long-term basis for the Black Caps.

"If you think about the last three or four years we've played Colin de Grandhomme a lot. And really relied on his ability to give in some overs and him to be that consistent batter in that 6th or 7th spot. And I think that's where NZ will look to fit Daryl Mitchell in. And that'll mean the loss of a spinner more often than not. But being that all-rounder, that's where Mitchell can come into the team," Vettori said on ESPNcricinfo.

Mitchell, who came into the team to replace the injured Kane Williamson, counter-attacked the Indian spinners. He showed positive intent and batted aggressively for his well-made 60 runs on Sunday.

"Really disappointed with how Ross Taylor played" - Wasim Jaffer

New Zealand v West Indies - 1st Test: Day 2

Ranjhi Trophy legend Wasim Jaffer also expressed his discontent over Ross Taylor's batting in the second innings today.

Much was expected from an experienced campaigner like Ross Taylor to perform in difficult conditions in India. However, the 37-year-old has had a series to forget. After not having a great outing in Kanpur, the right-hander had a horrid Mumbai test.

Speaking after Taylor's dismissal in the second innings, Jaffer divulged that even after touring India for the third or fourth time, he hasn't done much in India.

"Really disappointing how Ross Taylor played. It was probably his third or fourth tour to India. He has only got a single hundred in India. So for somebody who has played 100+ Test matches, and not done much in India - that is one of the boxes he hasn't ticked in his career," said Jaffer.

With half of New Zealand already back in the pavilion, the hosts require five more wickets to clinch the match as well as the series. Day 4 will start at 9:30 am IST tomorrow.

