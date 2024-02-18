Mustafizur Rahman hospitalized after being hit on the head during practice session

Bangladesh and Comilla Victorians fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman had to be rushed to a hospital after being struck on the head during a practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday, February 18.

The incident took place when the left-arm pacer, who was returning to his bowling mark, was hit on the back of his head by a shot from Comilla Victorians captain Litton Das, who was having his batting practice in an adjoining net.

In a video of the incident that has emerged on social media, players are seen rushing towards Mustafizur after the bowler was struck on the head. The Bangladesh left-arm pacer was treated with ice on the ground before being stretched off the field.

Expand Tweet

According to a report in The Business Standard (TBS), the 28-year-old was taken to the emergency unit of Imperial Hospital.

The TBS also spoke to Shahriar Nafees, deputy manager of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations department, who confirmed that the bowler was fine and also revealed that the bowler was undergoing a CT scan.

Expand Tweet

As per a report in Cricbuzz, CT scans confirmed that Mustafizur hadn't suffered any internal bleeding.

"During practice a ball hit directly at the left parietal area (head) of Mustafizur Rahman. There was an open wound at his parietal area and we have worked with compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately shifted him to Imperial hospital," a media release issued by team physio SM Zahidul Islam Sazal stated, as per the website.

"After CT scan we are satisfied that he's had only an external injury. There was no Intra-Cranial bleeding. Now surgical team has given him stitches to treat the open wound. Now he is under close supervision of Comilla Victorians team physio," the release added.

Comilla Victorians will take on Sylhet Strikers in match number 37 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, February 19.

Mustafizur Rahman’s performance in BPL 2024

In nine matches in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, Mustafizur has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 23.91.

The left-arm seamer claimed 3/32 against Fortune Barishal in Mirpur in match number eight and 2/31 against Durdanto Dhaka in opening edition of this year’s T20 league.

In Comilla Victorians’ last match against Khulna Tigers in Chattogram on February 14, the fast bowler registered economical figures of 1/28 from four overs. Comilla Victorians won the match comprehensively by seven wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App