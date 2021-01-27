Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan gain big in ICC ODI Rankings; Jasprit Bumrah stays in top 3

Bangladesh's bowling duo of Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman entered the top 10 in the latest ICC ODI Rankings. Both the bowlers shone for their side in the recently-concluded series against West Indies.

Hasan was the leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in three matches. He has climbed nine places to claim the fourth position on the bowling charts. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman scalped six wickets in the series, resulting in his promotion from the 19th to the 8th position.

Chris Woakes, Josh Hazlewood, and Kagiso Rabada dropped one place each because of Mehidy Hasan's rise. Mohammad Amir and Pat Cummins slipped two places each due to Mustafizur Rahman's brilliance against West Indies.

Trent Boult retained the number one position, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah held on to their spots in the top 3. Rahman was in action recently against Ireland, where he took seven wickets in three ODIs.

Irish bowler Andy McBrine gained two places to attain the 33rd rank thanks to his six-wicket haul in the Afghanistan series.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin also progress in the rankings along with Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman was not the only Bangladeshi bowler who moved up in the rankings

Bangladesh outplayed West Indies in all the three ODI matches of the series. Along with Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin also played a vital role in Bangladesh's success.

Shakib, who returned after his one-year suspension, took six wickets in the series and jumped 15 places to claim the 13th rank. He has retained his number one rank on the all-rounders' charts.

Fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin took three wickets in the only game he played versus West Indies. His three-wicket haul has taken him from the 46th to the 43rd position.