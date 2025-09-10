“My bones inside were visible” - Team India star reveals shocking childhood incident ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Team India batter Rinku Singh has opened up about a horrific childhood incident when he was bitten by a monkey. The southpaw appeared on a YouTube podcast with Raj Shamani, released on Tuesday, September 9, where he shared the shocking experience.

He revealed that the attack was so severe that the bones in his left hand near the biceps were visible. Rinku said a large amount of blood had flowed, and his family was worried about whether he would survive. The 27-year-old shared:

“The most dangerous bite he gave me happened when it was raining. At that time, in the house there wasn’t really a washroom, so we used to go to the fields. It was the rainy season, so me, my brother, and my friend were going, carrying an umbrella. As we were going, someone behind us shouted, ‘The monkey has come.’ Then it came from behind and caught me. I was completely pinned down, and it kept biting me again and again. It tore out a lot of my flesh, a lot. There weren’t many people around to save me. My brother was throwing stones at it, but it wouldn’t leave me. It bit me very badly.”

“It was during the rain, then I ran from there. My blood was flowing like that, and my bones inside were visible. Then we went to a clinic. When they were doing the dressing, my family was just standing there with me, not knowing what would happen, whether I would survive or not, because a lot of blood was coming out. My bones inside were visible. So my family just carried me there. Somehow they called someone, made contact, saying, 'Come, a monkey has bitten a boy.' Then they came, did the dressing, and only after that I became fine,” he added.

The India batter revealed that there is a one-kilogram difference in strength between his two hands due to the incident. Rinku Singh said:

“Even recently my DEXA scan was done, and there is a difference of 1 kg between both hands because in one hand the monkey bit and tore out the muscle. So in the gym, when I work out, I cannot lift as much weight with this hand as I can with the other. There is a big difference between both hands. That monkey didn’t leave anyone. Out of us five brothers, it has bitten all five.”

On the cricketing front, the southpaw is part of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad. India will kick off their campaign today (Wednesday, September 10) against the UAE in Dubai.

In the same interaction, India middle-order batter Rinku Singh revealed that he has been bitten by monkeys a total of five times and shared a few more incidents, saying:

“I have been bitten by a monkey five times. There is a big story of that. I was small, 9 or 10 years old. That monkey had become a little mentally mad. So it used to bite many people. One time when I was playing at night with a tennis ball, just throwing the ball, then it came and bit my hand and went away.”

“One time it bit me like this: there was a garden, in that there were jamun fruits. We went to pluck them. Then it turned out that the monkey came. The monkey came so we ran, ran, ran. Just when we were about to enter the house, we entered the house, and just when the gate was about to close, that monkey entered with the gate. And I was looking for a place to hide, where to hide. I climbed on the dining table and there I became his food,” he added.

Rinku Singh has played 35 matches for India across the two white-ball formats, scoring 601 runs at an average of 40.06, including three fifties.

