"My childhood hero saw my film today!"- Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal about Sachin Tendulkar 

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently watched a special screening of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's latest movie, Sam Bahadur.

It is a biopic based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, who spearheaded the Indian Army to triumph during the war against Pakistan in 1971. Sam Bahadur was released on December 1 in theatres across the world.

Sachin Tendulkar attended a special screening of the movie last night in Mumbai along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar. Vicky Kaushal, who played the titular role in the film, took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture along with Sachin after the screening. Vicky Kaushal wrote:

"My childhood hero saw my Film today! #IAmOk !!! 🥹❤️ Thank you @sachintendulkar Sir for your kind words… I’ll cherish them for a lifetime."

In a video shared on X by a fan, Sachin reviewed the film by saying:

"It is a very good film. I was impressed by Vicky's acting in it. It truly felt like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was present. The body language of him was amazing. It's an important film for all generations to watch to know the history of our country."

"I am happy that the record continues to stay with India"- Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli breaking his ODI centuries record

Virat Kohli made history during the recently-concluded 2023 World Cup by becoming the first player to score 50 centuries in ODI cricket, breaking Sachin's previous record of 49.

Tendulkar was glad that it was an Indian who broke his record and backed Kohli to go on and reach new peaks in his career. According to ESPNCricinfo, Sachin Tendulkar said:

"I am so pleased he has been able to do that. I am sure that the journey has not stopped. There is a lot of cricket left in him, a lot of runs left in him. A lot of hunger and desire to achieve more for the country. I am happy that the record continues to stay with India. I have always said that the record belongs to India and it has stayed with India."

