"My constant"- Rohit Sharma shares an endearing picture with Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma is enjoying his time off in the UK with his wife ahead of the five-match Test series against England.

The Indian batter shared an adorable picture with Ritika Sajdeh, terming her "my constant."

The Indian team is currently on a three-week break which was granted to them following the completion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Indian players are soon expected to enter the bio-bubble in Durham, where they will prepare for the five-match Test series that begins on August 4.

The Indian squad is also expected to play a practice game against a county side later this month, which will be crucial for their preparations.

Sunil Gavaskar backs Rohit Sharma to come good in five-match Test series against England

Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma got off to decent starts in tough batting conditions in the WTC final but failed to kick on and score big. The Indian opener scored 34 and 30 runs in two innings against New Zealand.

Despite that, Sunil Gavaskar is confident that Rohit Sharma can emulate his form from the 2019 ODI World Cup, where he smashed five centuries in English conditions.

Gavaskar said in an interaction with PTI:

"We saw Rohit Sharma score five incredible hundreds in the World Cup in England two years back. The century he got against South Africa was on a tough pitch and cold conditions and he made the adjustments beautifully. Now two years later he is even more experienced so don't be surprised if he repeats that performance in this series too."

Rohit Sharma hit five hundreds at the 2019 ODI World Cup, the most by a batter in a single edition of the World Cup. The Mumbai Indians skipper finished as the tournament's top scorer, smashing 648 runs at an average of 81.

However, India went down to New Zealand in the semi-final, with Sharma managing a poor return of 1 run in the all-important encounter.

122* vs 🇿🇦

140 vs 🇵🇰

102 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

104 vs 🇧🇩

103 vs 🇱🇰



On this day in 2019, @BCCI star Rohit Sharma broke the record for the most centuries in a @CricketWorldCup tournament. pic.twitter.com/z4xLYmhNNw — ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2021

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar