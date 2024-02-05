"My dad said I missed out on a big one" - Shubman Gill on his fantastic hundred in India vs England second Test

Indian batter Shubman Gill claimed that his father felt he had missed out on getting a big hundred during the second innings of the Visakhapatnam Test against England.

Gill was on 104 when he tried to reverse sweep a delivery from Shoaib Bashir, only to get a glove on it and get caught behind. It was a dismissal completely against the run of play as Gill looked pretty comfortable at the crease.

Speaking on Sports18 following India's win in Visakhapatnam, here's what Shubman Gill had to say about what his father told him after his hundred:

"My dad said I missed out on a big one, I did kinda agree with him (laughs). I didn't tell (him) about the heartbeat. More than anyone else, it was my own personal disappointment that I wasn't performing the way I wanted to perform."

He added:

"Definitely it was satisfying for me but I was trying to get a big one for myself and the team. Because of the way England were playing, we wanted to get 450-500. Disappointed that I got out just after scoring a hundred, wanted to carry on and get a big one for the team. Hopefully, I grab that in the next match."

While Shubman Gill was under a bit of pressure as he didn't have a big score under his belt at No. 3, he claimed that he did not let the 'external noise' get to him. The youngster felt that it was his expectations of himself that gave him the hunger to score big.

Shubman Gill on his soft dismissal in first Test

Shubman Gill's Test career at No. 3 before the Visakhapatnam Test was all about getting off to starts but not converting them into big scores. He got one such start in the previous Test as well where he scored 23 off 66 balls in the first innings.

However, a false shot led to his dismissal yet again. Gill accepted that he went into a shell during the first Test and stated:

"In the first Test, I honestly thought I was trying to take a bit more a safer approach and that's not how I grew up playing my game. This Test, I played just how I feel like playing. That's what I told myself."

Gill's third Test hundred ensured India posted a massive target of 399 for England. Despite their Bazball approach, the visitors were bundled out for 253, handing India a massive 106-run win with the series now level at 1-1.

