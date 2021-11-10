"My dream has been fulfilled now" - Avesh Khan reacts to maiden India call-up

Young fast bowler Avesh Khan recently received his maiden India call-up for the impending three-match T20I home series against New Zealand.

Reacting to the news of his selection, the 24-year-old said his dream of donning the national jersey had been fulfilled.

The Indore-based cricketer made the comments in his conversation with PTI Bhasha. He mentioned that every player aspires to represent his country and works hard in order to achieve the same.

"Every cricketer has a dream that he plays for his country and he works hard to turn this dream into a reality. My dream has been fulfilled now," Avesh Khan said.

The right-arm bowler reckoned that his performances in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League, as well as in domestic matches, helped him earn a place in the national side.

Notably, Avesh Khan picked up 24 wickets from just 15 games in the latest edition of the cash-rich league.

Ashiq Khan, the player's father, recalled how Amay Khurasiya spotted his talent and trained him in his academy.

He added that they went to Khurasiya's residence to seek his blessing after Khan landed in India after being on the road for three months.

"My son first got associated with Indore Colts Cricket Club. Then Amay Khurasiya spotted his talent and took him to his own academy. After that he did not look back," Ashiq Khan said.

Rohit Sharma named as India's T20I captain for New Zealand series

India and New Zealand are scheduled to play three T20Is in India, starting November 17. India have announced a 16-member squad for the same.

Senior campaigners such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami have been rested for the series. The likes of Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been added to the side for white-ball matches.

Rohit Sharma has been named as the skipper of the new-look side.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

