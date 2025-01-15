“My expectation wasn’t too high” - South Africa batter breaks silence after not getting picked for 2025 Champions Trophy squad

South African batter Reeza Hendricks has broken his silence on not getting picked for the 2025 Champions Trophy squad. The right-handed batter acknowledged that although he didn't expect to make the cut, he would have liked to be on the plane to the tournament.

The Proteas opener was one of the most notable omissions from the 15-player squad. Hendricks last played an ODI in October 2024 but has failed to impress in the 50-over format, managing 974 runs in 38 matches at 27.05 alongside a solitary hundred.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the 35-year-old claimed, as quoted by iol.com.za:

"Obviously disappointing, but my expectation wasn’t too high. I wasn’t part of the last ODI squad, so the expectation wasn’t high obviously because of that. But yeah, I mean, obviously I would have loved to have gone but disappointing in the end."

Hendricks featured in the 2023 World Cup squad and although he played only two matches, it yielded 97 runs. The best of 85 came against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"My focus is the SA20 now" - Reeza Hendricks after being omitted from South Africa's squad

Reeza Hendricks. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hendricks stated that it's all about moving on to the next game and added:

"But yeah, such is life. It’s cricket, and we move on. My focus is the SA20 now, so I’m looking forward to the next game I suppose, and we’ll take it moving forward."

South Africa are clubbed alongside Australia, England and Afghanistan in Group A of the Champions Trophy. The Proteas will open their campaign against Afghanistan on February 21 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Since winning the ICC Knockout Trophy in 1998, the African nation has struggled to win ICC titles and will look to capture one this year. They narrowly missed out on lifting the T20 World Cup last year.

