“My father and my brother died within six months” - Akash Deep on how a family tragedy changed his life

Bengal pacer Akash Deep, who has been named in India’s squad for the last three Tests of the series against England, has opened up about how losing two members of his family within six months changed his life and literally forced him to focus harder on cricket.

A 27-year-old right-arm pacer, who plays for Bengal, Akash Deep has been rewarded for his domestic performances with a place in the Indian Test team. In 29 first-class matches, he has claimed 103 wickets at an average of 23.18. He also impressed in the two unofficial Tests against England Lions last month, claiming 11 wickets.

For Akash Deep, though, the journey to making it to the Indian team has involved more than just performing on the field. He hails from Bihar, a place that does not have a rich history of cricket. Akash Deep’s father wanted him to appear for the Bihar police constable's exams or at least try for the state government's Class IV staff [peons]. However, two deaths in his family in the space of a few months changed the cricketer’s life forever.

"My father and my brother died within six months. I had nothing to lose, and the motivation was that I had to take care of the family. I would play proper leather-ball matches for my club, but initially there was no money. So three to four days a month, I would play tennis-ball matches around the district and earn Rs 6,000 per day. So I would earn 20,000 per month, which helped me run my expenses," Akash Deep told PTI, as quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Expand Tweet

Before taking cricket seriously, Akash Deep also had to deal with harsh taunts for playing the game. He recalled that playing cricket in the place where he came from was considered a ‘crime’.

"In Bihar [suspended by the BCCI at the time], there was no platform and especially from the place where I came from, Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime. Lots of parents would ask their children not to mingle with Akash as he only plays cricket and your studies would go for a toss. But I don't blame them. What would you have achieved playing cricket in a place like that?,” Akash Deep recalled.

Akash Deep has replaced Avesh Khan in the Indian team for the remaining Tests against England. His Bengal teammate Mukesh Kumar is also part of the Test squad.

Akash Deep was with the ODI squad in South Africa

While the Bengal pacer is yet to make his international debut, he was part of the Indian ODI squad during the Men in Blue’s recent tour of South Africa.

Expand Tweet

Apart from 29 first-class matches, he has also featured in 28 List A matches and 41 T20 games, claiming 42 and 48 wickets respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App