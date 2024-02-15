"My father wasn’t coming to ground initially" - Sarfaraz Khan elated to debut in front of Naushad Khan in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Despite missing a well-deserved hundred on his Test debut, Sarfaraz Khan was happy to get the monkey off his back. He became the 311th cricketer to represent India in red-ball cricket when Anil Kumble handed him his Test cap ahead of the third game against England in Rajkot.

Sarfaraz was drafted into the squad after KL Rahul got injured before the second Test. Although he didn't play in that game, Virat Kohli's prolonged absence and Rahul's injury meant that the Mumbai cricketer made his debut in Rajkot.

He had his family in attendance at the ground while receiving the cap, especially his father, Naushad Khan. The senior Khan has been the key architect behind Sarfaraz's glowing career, working tirelessly behind the scenes.

The right-handed batter was unsurprisingly happy to make his India debut in front of his father. He also revealed that Naushad was reluctant to come to the ground initially, but came after a few people insisted.

“Bahut accha laga, my father was here when I received the cap. It was my dream to play for India in front of him,” Sarfaraz told reporters after Day 1.

“My father wasn’t coming to ground initially. But some people requested him and he came to witness this special moment. I feel some burden is off my shoulders now that I haven’t let my father’s efforts go waste,” he added.

Sarfaraz Khan scored 62 off 66 balls, including a 48-ball fifty, the joint-fastest by an Indian on debut. He was involved in a 74-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket. However, a miscommunication between him and Jadeja ended his dominating stay in the middle.

"Told myself that I have kept so much patience, time to keep more" - Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan had to wait for long before coming out to bat as Rohit Sharma and Jadeja were involved in a mammoth 204-partnership for the fourth wicket.

When asked how he kept his patience, Sarfaraz said:

“I was padded for four hours but told myself that I have kept so much patience, time to keep more."

India ended Day 1 at 326/5 with Ravindra Jadeja (110*) and Kuldeep Yadav (1*) at the crease.

