Indian cricketer Tilak Varma took to social media on Friday, January 24, to celebrate his dog Trigger’s birthday. He posted a few pictures of the pup dressed in a unique t-shirt and glasses.

The southpaw regularly shares moments with his dog, and while celebrating "the bestest boy's" birthday on Friday, Varma called him a piece of his heart. He captioned the Instagram post:

“Happy birthday to the bestest boy in the whole world, a piece of my heart and favourite partner in crime. We love you trigger.”

The 22-year-old cricketer was last seen in action during the first T20I of the five-match series against England, played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22.

Batting first, England had a tough outing, getting bowled out for just 132 runs. Captain Jos Buttler was the top scorer, playing a brilliant knock of 68 off 44 balls, which included eight boundaries and two sixes. Player of the Match Varun Chakravarthy was India's standout bowler, taking three wickets.

In reply, Sanju Samson made a valuable contribution with 26 off 20 balls, while his opening partner Abhishek Sharma went on a destructive spree. Sharma blasted 79 off 34 balls, including five boundaries and eight sixes. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 19, guiding India to a seven-wicket victory with 43 balls to spare.

The Men in Blue will be back in action on Saturday, January 25, as they face England in the second game at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Tilak Varma has a brilliant record for India in T20Is

Tilak Varma made his T20I debut for India in 2023 against the West Indies, scoring 39 off 22 balls. In 2024, during the four-match T20I series against South Africa, Varma truly made his mark, hitting back-to-back centuries.

He played a brilliant knock of 107* off 56 balls in Centurion and followed it up with another magnificent century, scoring 120* off 47 balls in Johannesburg.

Overall, the 22-year-old has played 21 T20Is, amassing 635 runs at an average of 52.91, including two fifties and two hundreds. Additionally, he has featured in four ODIs, scoring 68 runs.

