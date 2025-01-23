"Varun Chakaravarthy is not Rashid" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian spinner's spell in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Varun Chakaravarthy for bowling a match-winning spell in the first T20I against England in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. He particularly appreciated the mystery spinner for bowling slow through the air, as opposed to what Afghanistan's Rashid Khan usually does.

Chakaravarthy registered figures of 3/23 in four overs as India bowled England out for 132 in the first T20I. The Men in Blue then chased down the target with seven wickets and 43 deliveries to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Chakaravarthy for deceiving the batters with flight, highlighting that his bowling style was different from Rashid Khan's.

Trending

"Since the time Varun Chakaravarthy has come back, he has started bowling in the powerplay. He came and bowled the sixth over and his bowling was incredible. The thing I am liking the most is that he is bowling slow in the air. He is happy to just flight the ball," he said (8:20).

"Pace is a huge marker in my opinion because nowadays spinners become fast as soon as they get hit and fast bowlers become slow. If a spinner bowls with confidence, he goes slow. You go slow even if you are hit for a six unless you are a Rashid Khan. His bowling style is different. He will bowl fast. However, Varun Chakaravarthy is not Rashid," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Varun Chakaravarthy used the loop well in Wednesday's game. He added that the Tamil Nadu spinner had become a consistent wicket-taker and maintained a good economy too.

"People used to read him earlier" - Aakash Chopra on Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy has picked up 22 wickets at an economy rate of 6.71 in 14 T20Is. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Varun Chakaravarthy's variations are no longer easy to read.

"He has variations as well. He bowls a slight leg-break, the ball doesn't turn much, but the googly is good. People used to read him earlier, that it would be a googly if he bowled fast and a leg-break if it was slow. It used to work out if they watched his hand a little," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner had greater control now and rarely bowled bad deliveries.

"He also used to bowl bad balls, either short or full. So they used to say they would manage him. However, that has changed in the last couple of years if you see the consistency in terms of length and even line. He doesn't bowl bad balls. They start and finish within the three stumps. He even starts them from slightly outside the off-stump when he wishes," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra also praised Axar Patel for bouncing back brilliantly in Wednesday's game. The spin-bowling all-rounder finished with figures of 2/22 in four overs after going wicketless and conceding 15 runs in his first over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news