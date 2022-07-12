"My focus is definitely on next year’s World Cup" - Shikhar Dhawan ahead of first ODI against England 

Team India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan is aiming to contribute to the nation in the opportunities he avails with an eye on next year's ODI World Cup. The 36-year-old is still a prominent part of the ODI team setup despite falling out of favor in other formats.

Dhawan has been one of the most consistent performers when it comes to ODI cricket. He has notched eight fifties in the format since 2020 and has excelled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Marking a return to the side after five months, the left-handed batter is expected to reunite with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order for the upcoming ODI series against England.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shikhar Dhawan will be playing his 150th ODI today. One of the finest opener along with Rohit Sharma for India over the years. Shikhar Dhawan will be playing his 150th ODI today. One of the finest opener along with Rohit Sharma for India over the years.

Claiming that his focus is on the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by India, Dhawan said in an interview with The Telegraph:

“My focus is definitely on next year’s World Cup and for that, I want to play as many matches as possible for India and do well there. In between, there will be the IPL as well, so I will try to do well there and also look to play the domestic one day and T20 matches.”

Adding that he is well prepared for the ODIs against England, the 36-year-old said:

"I understand the need to prepare well before a tour, so I make sure to keep focusing on my basics and the method of my preparation. I had been practising for quite some time for the England ODIs and I’m sure I’ll be in fine rhythm in the coming matches."

The Delhi-born player will lead India for the second time after being named as captain for the ODI series against West Indies, beginning on July 22.

"A calm mind helps me build my innings and convert it into a big score" - Shikhar Dhawan

The veteran batter was last seen in the ODI series against West Indies at home earlier this year. With India not playing any ODIs since then, Dhawan returned to domestic cricket and even had a relatively solid first season with the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Noting that he is quite confident with his basics and technique, he said:

“I’ve loads of experience in the first place. Also, I’m quite confident about my basics and technique, which are important facets for an opener. At the same time, a calm mind helps me build my innings and convert it into a big score. That keeps me in a good headspace."

Team India will take on England in the first ODI of the three-match series later today (July 12) at The Oval. Dhawan has recorded three centuries and averages 110.75 in the historic ground.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far