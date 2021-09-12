"My full go-to strength session would be around 35 kgs, and they were lifting 60 kgs in just a warm-up session"  - Jemimah Rodrigues shares her experience of playing in the Hundred

Young Indian women's batter Jemimah Rodriguez recently opened up about her experiences during her stint on the inaugural edition of the Hundred in England. She revealed the fitness regimen of her foreign teammates and explained how different it is than her own gym routine.

During a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on a show called 'What's up with Women's Cricket' on the off-spinner's official YouTube channel, Jemimah Rodriguez disclosed the details about the difference in perception of fitness in Indian women's cricket circles and that of her foreign counterparts.

Initially, Ashwin narrated his experience of sharing the dressing room with legendary players like Matthew Hayden and Michael Hussey during the 2008 IPL. He then shed light on how their training routine had an impact on changing his perceptions about the importance of gym sessions and building muscles for a cricketer.

Referencing his own learning encounters from the past, he asked Jemimah Rodriguez if she had similar experiences while traveling around the world playing in the leagues and sharing the dressing room with players from different countries. To that, Jemimah replied:

"I can relate to this gym thing. I went to the gymming session, and normally these guys do priming sessions before the game. So that's like a warm-up kind of thing, just to get your muscles active. So I was like let's do it, I usually never do it because I used to think it would tire me before the match, my mentality was like that."

She continued:

"When I came here and saw these girls and they were lifting 60 kgs for just a priming session. And here, my full go-to strength session would be around 35 kgs. That's where I can completely relate to your IPL experience. If I was not here, I would not know what it is, and I might have been with that limited mindset, that I need to be safe with my routine just before the match.

Jemimah Rodriguez represented the Northern Superchargers team in the Hundred. She was one of the standout performers and finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter. Jemimah scored 249 runs in just seven games at an average of 41.50 and an astonishing strike rate of 150.90, including three half-centuries, with 92* being her best knock.

"Now I know what the fitness standards are" - Jemimah Rodriguez

Moving forward, Jemimah Rodriguez asserted that she is now aware of the fitness standards of her peers in foreign countries and is keen to improve to the level required to set an example for the people looking up to her in India. In this regard, Jemimah said:

"So now I started doing the priming session every time. Maybe I don't lift as much as them. Soon I will because I know what the fitness standards are, and if I need to set an example when I go back there to India for the people looking up to me, I need to reach there (the fitness levels of foreign players), I can't stay at my level. So since I started doing it, I didn't find any difference. I was not tired during the games. Those are the small things you learn here."

Jemimah Rodriguez is currently in Brisbane along with her Indian women's teammates. They are currently serving a hard 14-day quarantine there. The 3-match ODI series between India and Australia women's teams will commence on September 21.

Edited by Prem Deshpande