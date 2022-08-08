"My goal wasn't to score thousands of runs, it was to hit 50 sixes" - When Rishabh Pant hilariously revealed his approach in Ranji Trophy

Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has established himself as a mainstay in the national side with his impactful performances, especially in red-ball cricket.

The left-hander has already played some breathtaking knocks in the longer format in his short career. Pant has guided India to several momentous victories in Test matches.

Interestingly, the talented youngster was keen on playing attacking cricket right from the start of his career. During an interview with Sports Tak in 2018, Pant had revealed that his aim was to hit 50 sixes when he first started playing in the Ranji Trophy. He stated:

"I never thought that I was doing something wrong. However, I have felt that I tend to overdo things at times. Earlier, I used to think that all I wanted to do was hit sixes. That was my mindset back then. When I started playing in the Ranji Trophy, my goal wasn't to score thousands of runs, it was to hit 50 sixes."

One of the interviewers was surprised by Pant's revelation and asked him if he had really aimed to hit 50 sixes in a single season. The gloveman responded by mentioning that he did manage to hit 49 sixes in one Ranji Trophy season.

Rishabh Pant is the youngest Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket

Rishabh Pant starred with the bat in India's rescheduled fifth Test against England last month. The southpaw dazzled viewers with his scintillating knock of 146 from 111 deliveries in the first innings.

During the innings, the 24-year-old became the youngest Indian to smash 100 sixes in Test cricket. He achieved the feat by slamming a stunning six off the bowling of Jack Leach.

While India suffered a heartbreaking seven-wicket loss at Edgbaston, Pant received praise from all quarters for his superlative batting performances in the fixture. He contributed with 57 crucial runs in India's second essay.

The swashbuckler has 2123 runs to his name from 31 Test matches at an impressive average of 43.3. Notably, he is the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to have scored centuries in England, Australia and South Africa.

