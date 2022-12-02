"My hair has started to grow well now" - Former India coach Ravi Shastri on returning to commentary

Former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri coached the Indian team for almost seven years and witnessed a number of highs and lows during his tenure with the Men in Blue.

Shastri agreed that it was quite a high-pressure job as there were very high expectations from the team, especially in ICC events. However, he is now back in the commentary box and is thoroughly enjoying his second stint covering the game in his trademark fashion.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar in a video on the latter's YouTube channel, here's what Ravi Shastri had to say about his life post leaving the coach's role:

"It was quite stressful, but also a responsible job to coach the Indian team because there are a lot of expectations attached to it. So, now I am back in a commentary for a year and enjoying every moment of it. My hair has started to grow well now."

Ravi Shastri on the possibility of a biography on his life

Ravi Shastri has been a cricketer, commentator, broadcaster, and a national team coach. He has witnessed the changes, peaks and troughs in Indian cricket over almost four decades.

Given the sheer magnitude of the things he has seen during his lifetime, Shastri was asked by Vimal Kumar if he would be interested to see a biography made on his life. To this, he replied by saying that there is always the right time for certain things and that he isn't ruling out anything completely.

The former coach stated:

"Sure, why not? (on a biography being made on himself) But everything has a particular time. I am not saying it will not happen. It might in future. There are so many chapters in life. There can be many reels made though (laughs). Zindagi hi ek masala hai! (Life itself is full of spicy moments!)"

It will be interesting to see if Shastri takes up another coaching role, with some fans backing him to take over the reins at an Indian Premier League team. Until then, however, they will hope to continue listening to him deliver gems from the commentary box.

