"My heart is beating faster as I say this"- Aakash Chopra gives bold prediction for IND vs BAN 3rd ODI

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has predicted that Bangladesh will complete a historic whitewash in the ODI series against Team India by winning the third ODI in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and have shown why they are a formidable ODI side in their own conditions. Team India, on the other hand, have a plethora of injuries to deal with and Chopra feels all this collectively might lead to another loss for the visitors.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say while previewing the 3rd ODI:

"I think Bangladesh will whitewash India. I repeat I think Bangladesh will win. My heart is beating faster as I say this, but it's true."

"Our bowling failed to clean up the tail twice" - Aakash Chopra on India's woes

Aakash Chopra was disappointed that the Men in Blue failed to wrap up the Bangladesh lower order on both occasions. They failed to defend 51 runs with just one wicket remaining in the first game and allowed Bangladesh to score 271/7 from a precarious situation at 69/6 in the second fixture.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS India games under this mgmt have become kind of lottery with the bowling. Sundar bowls only 5 first game, bowls out next game with 3 wickets, Chahar bowls only 3 and Axar only 4 till 40th over. Can't visualize this randomness. India games under this mgmt have become kind of lottery with the bowling. Sundar bowls only 5 first game, bowls out next game with 3 wickets, Chahar bowls only 3 and Axar only 4 till 40th over. Can't visualize this randomness.

The former opener also highlighted the failure of the Indian top order and feels such starts would always put the team on the back foot. On this, Chopra stated:

"If you want to look at things in a positive way, you can say that we lost by just one wicket in the first game due to that incredible partnership and had the opposition at 69/6 in the second game. But if you want to look at reality, it's a fact that our bowling failed to clean up the tail twice and our top order didn't give us a good start yet again."

India's squad for the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.

Poll : 0 votes