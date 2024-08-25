"My heart remains with those back home" - Litton Das announces he will donate his PKR 100,000 prize money for flood relief in Bangladesh

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das has announced that he will donate the prize money received for his energetic batting performance in the Test win against Pakistan. Das received PKR 100,000 for his splendid show with the willow, and he will provide that money for flood relief in Bangladesh.

Earlier today (August 25), Bangladesh scripted history by recording their first-ever Test win against Pakistan. Mushfiqur Rahim's incredible 191-run knock in the first innings helped the visitors record a 10-wicket victory at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Litton Das won the Energetic Batter of the Match award for his 78-ball 56 while batting at number seven in the first innings. He hit eight fours and a six in his innings. Taking to Instagram after the match, Das wrote:

"We’ve defeated Pakistan in a Test match for the first time, and I’m thrilled and proud to have contributed to this victory. However, due to the flood situation in our country, I can’t fully enjoy this win; my heart remains with those back home.

"I’m announcing that I will donate the prize money I received as the Energetic Player of the Match to the flood victims. To everyone back home, please come forward and help as much as you can. The greater the challenge, the stronger our unity. Bangladesh will not lose," he added.

Das' post has received more than 6,000 likes on Instagram so far. Fans in the comments box lauded the wicketkeeper for his kind gesture.

Can Litton Das help Bangladesh register a historic series victory?

Bangladesh now have a golden opportunity to record a series win against Pakistan. The Tigers already have an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

If Bangladesh win the second Test or even manage a draw, they will take the trophy home. The second Test of the series will start on August 30 in Rawalpindi. It will be exciting to see if Litton Das and co. can inspire the nation to a historic victory.

