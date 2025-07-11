“My hobby is to colour my hair more often” - Gautam Gambhir’s huge claim on coaching-playing debate during ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir made a huge claim on the coaching-playing debate during the ongoing Test series against England. In an interview with Cheteshwar Pujara, the former opener claimed that coaching is tougher than playing.

Gautam Gambhir sarcastically claimed that his hobby is to colour his grey hair which he's getting from the stress of coaching. He also enjoys spending time with his family.

"At the moment my hobby is to try and color my hair more often than not because I am getting more grey hair than what I used to get while playing so coloring it has become more often (with a laugh). Apart from that, spending time with my daughters. I don't want to miss out on their childhood as well. They've got different stories about their school and all that and it is a great feeling to chat with them. I love spending as much time whenever I get the opportunity with them." (13:15) (via Sony Sports Network)

Gautam Gambhir went on to explain what makes coaching a tougher job than playing. He took over as head coach from Rahul Dravid, whose tenure came to an end after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"When you are playing you can control a lot of things, you can control your own performance. You are accountable to a certain extent. But when you are coaching, what exactly can you do? You can share your experiences, you can be honest. You have no agendas, you are thinking team first. There is no insecurity," he said. (7:23)

The former left-hander added that as a coach, he is responsible for making the players feel secure and wanted. He believes that they should be given an environment where they can express themselves and that every opinion matters to him.

I never switch off a tour, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir was asked how he switches off between matches as a coach, to which he answered that he cannot not do so while on tour.

"I still haven't understood how do I switch off. You have probably asked me the toughest question. I actually never switch off. It is very funny and weird. When we won the last Test match, the moment we won, the first thing that came in my mind was what the combination is going to be for the next match," he stated. (12:39)

"When I went back in my room I was thinking how does that work, you have just won a Test match and you have already started thinking about how can we win the next one. But I actually don't switch off. When I am on a tour, everyday is a switch on," he added.

India lost the first Test at Headingley but bounced back in the second at Birmingham to level the series.

