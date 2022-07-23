"My inspiration is Jimmy Anderson" - Angelo Mathews ahead of his 100th Test match

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has cited England's James Anderson as his inspiration ahead of his 100th Test. The right-handed batter admitted that Anderson's drive to still play for a couple more years is highly inspirational.

Mathews, who made his Test debut in 2009 at Galle against Pakistan, will play his 100th game on Sunday, July 24 against the same opponent. The all-rounder has been one of the vital cogs in Sri Lanka's line-up and is currently their fourth-highest run-getter in Tests with 6876 runs.

Ahead of the second Test against Pakistan at Galle, Mathews said Anderson's longevity inspires him, considering his keeness to play for two more years. The 35-year-old said he is still keen to play all forms of cricket.

"My inspiration is Jimmy Anderson. Being a fast bowler, he still wants to play a couple of more years. See it's the drive that you have towards the game. It's not going to stop here. I still have a few more years. Age is just a number, and I am still willing to give it my best in all three formats," the veteran stated, as quoted by India Today.

Anderson, who debuted back in 2003, remains one of England's first-choice players in red-ball cricket. The right-arm seamer became the second-most capped player in the format when he played his 169th Test in January this year. At present, he has 657 wickets in 172 Tests at 26.36.

"We like if there are many more Test matches because most of the leading players want to play more Test cricket" - Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Colombo-born player also called for SLC to organize more Tests, citing the enjoyment it gives, adding:

"I prefer Test cricket. We like if there are many more Test matches because most of the leading players want to play more Test cricket. But, unfortunately, I think we have about seven Test matches for the next 18 months or so. We hope SLC would make arrangements to include a few more Test matches."

Grassroots Cricket @grassrootscric



Pakistan are the ONLY team to chase 300+ against them successfully. And they have done it THREE times.



377 at Pallekele

342 at Galle

302 at Sharjah



📸: SLC



#SLvPAK | #Cricket Sri Lanka have set 4th innings targets of 300+ 49 times in Test cricket.Pakistan are the ONLY team to chase 300+ against them successfully. And they have done it THREE times.377 at Pallekele342 at Galle302 at Sharjah📸: SLC Sri Lanka have set 4th innings targets of 300+ 49 times in Test cricket.Pakistan are the ONLY team to chase 300+ against them successfully. And they have done it THREE times.➡️ 377 at Pallekele➡️ 342 at Galle➡️ 302 at Sharjah📸: SLC#SLvPAK | #Cricket https://t.co/D991zJaRkN

The former Sri Lankan captain managed only nine runs in the first Test against Pakistan. The visitors chased a daunting 342 in the fourth innings to win the game. The hosts will be keen to level the two-Test series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far