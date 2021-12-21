“My little monkey turns 5” - Ravichandran Ashwin shares cute birthday wish for daughter

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared an adorable birthday wish for his younger daughter Aadhya, who turns five today.

35-year-old Ashwin is father to two children. His elder daughter Akhira was born in 2015.

On Tuesday, the seasoned offie took to his Instagram handle to share a mischievous picture with Aadhya. Along with the image, Ashwin wished his daughter and wrote:

“My little monkey turns 5 today! How time flies. Happy happy birthday Aadhu #decemberbaby.”

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav, batter Shikhar Dhawan and Team India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour were among those who commented on Ashwin’s post and wished the cricketer’s daughter a happy birthday.

Ashwin is currently in South Africa with the Indian team for the three-match Test series, which will begin with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. He was adjudged the Player of the Series during India’s previous Test assignment against New Zealand at home. Ashwin claimed 14 wickets in two Tests at an average of 11.36.

Ravichandran Ashwin reflects on the time he contemplated retirement

Ashwin has been in good form with the ball of late. He made a successful comeback to white-ball cricket after a gap of four years during the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. The experienced cricketer was also impressive with both the bat and ball against the Kiwis at home.

However, in an interview with The Cricket Monthly, Ashwin revealed that he had multiple thoughts of retiring between 2018 and 2020. Explaining what was going through his mind back then, the off-spinner stated:

“Between 2018 and 2020, I contemplated giving up the sport at various points. I thought, "I have put in a lot of effort, but it is not coming through." The harder I tried, the farther it felt. I contemplated retirement for a lot of reasons. I felt like people were not sensitive enough to my injuries. I felt like a lot of people were backed, why not me? I have done no less. I have won a lot of games for the team, and I am not feeling backed.”

Ashwin continued while recalling his tough times:

“I don't usually look for help, that somebody needs to back me, that somebody needs to cushion me or give me empathy. I felt I was not being able to be excellent and felt I needed a shoulder to lean on. It was not happening. I thought maybe I should try to find something else and be excellent at that.”

The 35-year-old, who has 427 scalps from 81 Tests, is just eight wickets away from breaking Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 Test wickets.

Edited by Samya Majumdar