"My mind was totally blank" - Sreesanth recalls how Rahul Dravid's advice helped him take the catch that sealed India's T20 World Cup win in 2007

Former Team India pacer S Sreesanth recently revealed what was going through his mind before he took the catch of Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

In a video shared by Star Sports on the 15th anniversary of India's T20 World Cup victory, Sreesanth mentioned that his mind was completely blank when the ball came towards him. He stated that Rahul Dravid had advised him in 2005 to remain blank in order to concentrate well.

Sreesanth said:

"A lot of players have made fun of it. While watching all those interviews, I used to think that nobody asked me what was going on in my mind at that time. I was ready for it. My mind was completely blank."

"Rahul Dravid had told me this back in 2005 that the highest point of concentration is being blank. When you are looking forward and expecting something, you just perform when you are blank."

The summit clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan proved to be a thrilling encounter that went down to the last over. The Men in Blue secured a momentous victory in the clash after Misbah-ul-Haq perished while trying to play the scoop shot off Joginder Sharma's bowling on the fourth ball.

Sreesanth completed an important catch at short fine leg under pressure as India claimed Pakistan's last wicket. The MS Dhoni-led side were crowned champions, winning the final by five runs.

"A lot of people said that I would drop that catch" - Sreesanth

The pacer stated that a lot of people believed that he wouldn't be able to take Misbah-ul-Haq's catch at that crucial juncture. The 39-year-old, however, suggested that he would never drop such an important catch.

The former cricketer also claimed that he hardly dropped any catches in his career. Sreesanth highlighted how he fumbled the catch initially but was eventually able to grab it. The two-time World Cup-winner mentioned that he thanked God after successfully managing to complete the catch and added:

"I was very much focused and wanted to do well. I cannot control other people's comments, but as a cricketer and being from Kerala, it was an opportunity for me to be there. The best thing that could have happened was to take the catch. Yes, I fumbled a bit, and I took it back. I was just feeling grateful. I told myself that, 'God, this is the best moment and I can't thank you enough.'"

"Everybody had different opinions, but for me, what mattered was taking that World Cup catch. I can proudly say that I would have dropped four or five catches max. A lot of people said that I would drop that catch. But no, I would never drop a catch that is that important."

Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of first-class cricket earlier this year. He is currently a part of the Bhilwara Kings' squad in the ongoing second edition of the Legends League Cricket.

