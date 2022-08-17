"My overall view, though, is that everything needs to be in proportion" - Nasser Hussain believes that all cricket formats can co-exist 

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that all cricket formats have the space and the prospect of flourishing together but within reason. There has been a lot of speculation revolving around the direction that the sport is taking, especially surrounding the ODI format as well as the emergence of franchise cricket.

Hussain's comments come on the back of former captain Andrew Strauss' claims, who opined that Test cricket and T20 cricket cannot exist side-by-side. The International Cricket Calendar (ICC) have allotted specific time frames for T20 franchise cricket in the Future Tours Programme (FTP), but that does not necessarily resolve the issues surrounding the workload for the players.

Sharing his opinion on the sustainability of all formats of the game, Nasser Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"My overall view, though, is that everything needs to be in proportion. For me, first-class county cricket is the starter, Test cricket the main course, and all the white-ball stuff the pudding — enjoyable and moreish."

Adding that T20 cricket's sustainability is important as it brings the sport capital, the 54-year-old said:

"If TV companies keep spending more money to broadcast franchise cricket around the world, then you have to say it’s a simple case of supply and demand. If their money future-proofs the game, it’s hard to argue with,"

Broadcasters have struck record deals when it comes to existing as well as upcoming franchise tournaments' TV rights. The astronomical sums of money ultimately benefit the players as well in terms of lucrative salary caps being offered to the franchises by the league.

"It’s clear to me that different formats attract different crowds" - Nasser Hussain

England have been one of the countries who have braced all formats with regular sellout crowds for their matches. While holding on tight to traditional Test cricket, the nation has also been receptive to the newfound 'Hundred' format, which is successfully conducting its second edition at the moment.

Noting that the shorter format could be a stepping stone in terms of fans' introduction to the sport, Hussain wrote:

"I’ve been all round the country this summer covering everything from Test matches to the T20 Blast to the Hundred, and it’s clear to me that different formats attract different crowds,"

He continued:

"If you go to a Hundred match, there are far more women, children and families — and they’re all having a great time. That’s not spin. It’s a fact. And we shouldn’t be afraid of it. These spectators are our future fans and players. If they start with the Hundred or the Blast, they may end up watching red-ball stuff later down the line,"

