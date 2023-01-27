"My phone was getting hanged" - Prithvi Shaw opens up on being picked for T20I series against New Zealand 

Team India's dynamic opener Prithvi Shaw recently spoke about making his comeback into the national team for the side's upcoming three-match home T20I series against New Zealand.

In a video shared by the BCCI on their Twitter handle on Friday, January 27, Shaw acknowledged the fact that he was absent from the team for a very long time. He mentioned that his phone kept buzzing after the team was announced.

Shaw stated that he initially wasn't aware of why a lot of people tried reaching out to him late at night. The 23-year-old added that he was also a bit scared, but he then came to know that it was because he was picked for the T20I series.

Speaking about his comeback, Prithvi Shaw said:

"I wasn't a part of the team for a long time. But I am happy to be back. So the team came a little late at night, around 10:30 PM or so. I saw a lot of calls and messages. My phone was getting hanged. I was like, 'What has exactly happened?'"

Shaw last played for Team India back in July of 2021. The right-handed batter has showcased stellar form in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy and was rewarded for the same by the national selectors.

With 595 runs in 10 innings at an average of 59.90, he is currently the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai this season. Shaw made headlines with a scintillating 370-run knock against Assam earlier this month.

"Even if I am not playing, they just keep supporting me" - Prithvi Shaw on his well-wishers

Prithvi Shaw went on to state that he went through a difficult phase after being dropped from the Indian team. He noted that his father, friends, and coaches helped him a lot during that period.

The talented youngster said that he was fortunate to have people around him who supported him through thick and thin. Shaw added:

"It's been a tough journey for me in the last 18 months. But the people who have supported me throughout my career and not since I am playing for India, but before that as well, were there.

"I really like that they are standing beside me. I am really happy that even if I am not playing, they just keep supporting me. My friends, my family, my dad, and my coaches, I am really lucky to have those people in my life."

The Hardik Pandya-led Indian side will take on New Zealand in the opening encounter of the T20I series on Friday, January 27. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

It remains to be seen if Shaw will feature in the playing XI, given that Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have done well in recent outings.

India's squad for New Zealand T20Is

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (ruled out), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, and Mukesh Kumar.

