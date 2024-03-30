"My phone was not in my possession" - Pooja Vastrakar issues clarification after deleted Instagram post on PM Modi sets social media abuzz

India women's cricketer Pooja Vastrakar has issued a clarification after a deleted post from her Instagram story on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders went viral on social media. Issuing a statement over the controversy, Vastrakar claimed that her phone was not in her possession when the post in question was uploaded. She added that he has utmost respect for PM Modi and issued an apology over the post.

On Friday, March 29, a deleted Instagram story from Vastrakar's account was widely shared on social media. The post mocked Prime Minister Modi as well as some top leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Responding to the controversy, Vastrakar shared a statement on her official Instagram handle, which read:

"Hi. It has come to my attention that a highly objectionable image was posted from my Instagram account. This happened at a time when my phone was not in my possession. I have nothing but the utmost respect for the Honorable Prime Minister and sincerely apologize for the hurt this has caused."

24-year-old Vastrakar is a bowling all-rounder. Having made her international debut in February 2018, the cricketer has represented India in four Tests, 30 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

She has claimed 14 wickets in Test matches, 23 in ODIs and 40 in T20Is. With the bat, she has registered four half-centuries in one-day cricket. Vastrakar has a highest score of 47 in Test cricket and 37* in T20Is.

Pooja Vastrakar had a disappointing season for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024

Vastrakar represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, but had a rather underwhelming season. The right-arm pacer played nine matches in which she claimed only five wickets.

Vastrakar did not pick up any wickets in MI's first three matches of the season. She then claimed 2-14 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, getting the wickets of Richa Ghosh (7) and Sophie Molineux (12). Mumbai beat RCB by seven wickets in this game.

Vastrakar picked up one wicket each in the next three games. She, however, proved expensive in the last league match against RCB and the Eliminator against the same team. She went wicketless as well in both the games as Mumbai Indians bowed out of WPL 2024 with a five-run loss in the Eliminator.

