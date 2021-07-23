"My pure motivator" - Hardik Pandya posts a dashing picture with brother Krunal Pandya 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is currently in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series, termed brother Krunal Pandya as a true motivator.

Taking to Twitter ahead of the 3rd ODI in Colombo, Pandya posted a dashing picture with brother Krunal. The picture was clicked inside their hotel rooms in Colombo.

Hardik Pandya captioned the image:

"My pure motivator. Love you bro @krunalpandya24."

Here's the post:

My pure motivator ❤️



Love you bro @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/wYCOPl6zpJ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 23, 2021

Both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya looked dashing in their sleeveless t-shirts. They will be raring to go and register a clean sweep against Sri Lanka on Friday night.

Aakash Chopra decodes struggles of 'bowler' Hardik Pandya

Although Hardik Pandya has resumed bowling in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka, the all-rounder from Baroda has looked far from his best. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra highlighted that Pandya is either out of form or he is not fit enough to bowl.

"It doesn't seem like (Whether Hardik Pandya is bowling fit.). Is it the form or fitness its tough to say for us from here. He hasn't bowled for a long time. He bowled 2-4 overs against England (earlier in the year). He hasn't bowled since, then. Didn't bowl in the IPL either. He has almost made himself unavailable from Test cricket," Aakash Chopra said on ESPNCricinfo.

"It's tough to judge him like this but he doesn't look in form that's for sure. He is not in rhythm, he's bowling no-balls and it happens when you don't have that bowling-related game time. Whether he is fit or not, only he can answer on how his body is responding. As a bowler, Hardik Pandya is not in form," he added.

Since his back surgery in 2019, Hardik Pandya has not bowled full-fledgedly due to fitness concerns. He was expected to take on more responsibility in the Sri Lanka series but he has looked completely out of form.

Hardik has also looked out of form with the bat and will hope to make amends in the final ODI of the tour.

