"My role model is AB de Villiers" - Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that he idiolizes former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers as he loves the way the South African plays. The classy right-handed batter also stated that he tries to copy most of De Villiers' shots.

De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in May 2018, is one of the best batters produced by South Africa. The keeper-batter thrived in Tests and ODIs, while also proving to be a champion player in T20 cricket, playing a wide array of shots all over the ground.

Speaking to Nasser Hussain, Babar Azam said:

"To be honest, my role model is AB de Villiers because I love him and the way he is playing and the way he is playing all the shots. When I see him on the TV, the next day I am trying every shot in the nets.

"I try to copy De Villiers and try to look and play like De Villiers because my ideal is everything he is."

Azam has also cracked the T20 code at the international level, notably topping the ICC rankings charts on multiple occasions. However, the 28-year-old struggled in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

"We are looking forward to the series and everyone is ready" - Babar Azam on facing England

Babar Azam with head coach Saqlain Mushtaq. (Credits: Getty)

Babar Azam welcomed the England team ahead of the three-Test series and identified some familiar faces from their T20 side. He added:

"We are looking forward to a historic series and, first of all, welcome to the England team. I know a few of the boys already in [the] T20 format and a few new faces so I think they will enjoy it a lot, enjoy the conditions and the Pakistani hospitality.

"We are looking forward to the series and everyone is ready."

England, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, will look to draw inspiration from Australia's series win in the country earlier this year. The two teams will compete in three Tests.

