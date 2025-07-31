"My son looks a little depressed"- Out of favour Indian player's father makes huge statement amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Abhimanyu Easwaran's father, Ranganathan Easwaran, has said that the Indian batter looked a bit depressed owing to not getting a chance to play for the country. He feels that some players had leaped above his son and played for India based on their performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ad

He added that IPL runs should not be a criterion to select players in the Test side, and performances in red-ball domestic cricket deserve to be considered. He told The Times of India:

"My son looks a little depressed, but that is bound to happen. Some players jump the gun based on IPL performances which earn them a spot in the Test team. IPL performances should not be counted while selecting the team for the longest format. Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Irani Trophy should be the basis for Test selection".

Ad

Trending

Easwaran was first called up to the Indian Test setup for the tour to Bangladesh in December 2022. Since that call-up, as many as 15 players have made their Test debuts, the latest being Anshul Kamboj in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford.

Prior to getting selected for the ongoing England tour, Easwaran was part of India's squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which the tourists lost 3-1.

Abhimanyu Easwaran's father says he has been counting the years since his son has not made his Test debut

Abhimanyu Easwaran's father, Ranganathan Easwaran, said that he has been counting the number of years that his son has been with the Indian squad without making his Test debut. He also cited the example of Karun Nair and how he had been picked, despite not featuring in the Duleep and Irani Trophy squads. He said:

Ad

"I'm not keeping a count of the number of days that Abhimanyu has been waiting for his Test debut. I am counting the years; it has been three years now. What is the job of a player? It is to score runs. He has done that. People said he didn't perform in two India A matches during the last tour of Australia and didn't get into the team, which is fair enough."

Ad

"But Karun Nair wasn't in the team during the period when Abhimanyu performed before the BGT. Karun wasn't picked for the Duleep Trophy or the Irani Trophy. Abhimanyu scored close to 864 runs if you consider the period from last year to the current year," he said.

The 29-year-old has played 103 first-class matches for Bengal. He has scored 7841 runs at an average of 48.70 with 31 fifties and 27 hundreds. Easwaran was part of the Bengal side, which reached the Ranji Trophy final twice in 2020 and 2023, but lost to Saurashtra on both occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news