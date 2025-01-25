"My source of inspiration" - Cheteshwar Pujara's wife shares heartwarming post on stalwart's 37th birthday [In Picture]

Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's wife Puja Pabari took to social media to share a heartfelt post on her husband’s 37th birthday on Saturday, January 25. The couple, who tied the knot in Rajkot on February 13, 2013, became parents to a baby girl, Aditi, on February 22, 2018.

To mark Pujara’s 37th birthday, Puja posted a picture on Instagram with the caption:

“To my source of inspiration, balance, peace, prayer, and love. Happiest birthday @cheteshwar_pujara.”

The right-handed batter was recently seen in action during Saurashtra's 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. Batting first, Delhi were bowled out for 188, with captain Ayush Badoni top-scoring with 60. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja impressed with a five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5-66.

In response, Saurashtra scored 271, with Harvik Desai making an impactful 93, while Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for just six off 21 balls. Jadeja was again exceptional with the ball, claiming seven wickets in Delhi's second innings as they were bowled out for 94. Chasing a modest target of 12, Saurashtra won the match by 10 wickets.

Saurashtra currently sit third in Group D with 15 points from six matches. Meanwhile, Pujara has had a mixed tournament so far. He has accumulated 275 runs in seven innings, with 234 of those coming from a single knock against Chhattisgarh.

A look at Cheteshwar Pujara's Test career

Despite being absent from the national squad for over a year, Cheteshwar Pujara continues to put in the hard work in domestic cricket, aiming for a comeback. The veteran cricketer made his Indian Test debut in 2010 and quickly established himself as a dependable player, cementing his spot at No. 3 in the Test lineup.

The 37-year-old has represented the nation in 103 Tests, scoring 7,195 runs in 176 innings at an average of 43.60. His impressive tally includes 35 fifties and 19 centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 206.

