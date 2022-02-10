"My target is to play for the Indian senior team in the next 18 months" - Yash Dhull

India's 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull, has revealed that he has set himself a target of 18 months to play for the Indian senior cricket team.

India won their fifth Under 19 World Cup title last week having defeated England by four wickets in the final at Antigua. Yash Dhull, who inspired the team to the World Cup crown, became the third skipper from Delhi to win it for India after Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012).

"I will keep working hard till I attain my goal" - Yash Dhull

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old has been named in Delhi's 2022 Ranji Trophy squad, which will be led by yet another former Under 19 World Cup winner, Pradeep Sangwan. Speaking about his career goals, Dhull said:

"I need to focus on what lies in the immediate future. That is my target but if I am not able to do that in the 18-month time frame, I will keep working hard till I attain my goal."

Speaking about the comparisons with former title-winning skippers from Delhi and the switch from U-19 to first-class cricket, he added:

"The names you have taken (Kohli and Chand), I am not thinking on those lines. I want to remain humble and not think about the future too much. I will have to change my mindset for the red-ball game, preparation will be different. I don't think it will be a lot different and tougher than the white ball."

When asked about the aspects of the game he needs to improve on, Dhull said:

"It is all about the mindset from here on. Physically, how fit you are. It is not one specific area, I will have to work on all my shots to become a better player."

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from leading from the front, Yash Dhull amassed 229 runs during the tournament with his highest score of 110 coming against Australia in the semi-final.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar