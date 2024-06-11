"My targets will be Rizwan and Babar" - Canada pacer Kaleem Sana targets old friend's wicket in PAK vs CAN 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Canada pacer Kaleem Sana has his eyes set on dismissing Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam when the two teams meet on Tuesday, June 11, in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host this game.

In an interview with Geo News, Sana revealed that he played with Babar for eight years during his U16 days while being part of the 2010 U19 World Cup squad as well. Here's what the Rawalpindi-born said:

“Since I bowl with the new ball, so my targets will (obviously) be Rizwan and Babar."

“Babar was in the rival team, while I played my last first-class match in Pakistan,” he added.

Although, Sana was part of the 2010 U19 World Cup squad, he sustained a back injury ahead of the tournament. The injury put him on the wheelchair and later had a significant effect on his pace. As a result, the left-arm pacer could not feature in much games in the Pakistan domestic circuit until 2014.

After losing his pace and not expecting to find enough opportunities, the 30-year-old shifted his base to Canada, with the help of his friend in 2015.

After much struggle, Sana ultimately made his T20I debut in February 2022. A year later, with figures of 3/4 against Bermuda in the America Region Qualifier, Sana helped the team to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Sana further shed light on his desire to play for the Pakistan team after being part of the U19 team.

“When I got selected for Pakistan U-19 team in 2009, it felt great," Sana added. "Even during U-19 days, it was my dream to play for Pakistan’s national team."

Catch the interaction below:

Can Kaleem Sana's Canada end Pakistan's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign?

Both sides are coming into this game with contrasting results in their last league game of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Canadian team prevailed by 12 runs over Ireland, and have a solitary victory in two appearances. They will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going to have a strong chance of qualifying for the Super 8.

Meanwhile, Pakistan faced a disappointing six-run defeat against India, as they failed to chase down a paltry target of 120. The Babar Azam-led side will be under the pump to secure a victory in this game to avoid getting eliminated from the tournament.

