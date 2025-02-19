“My wannabe chef, my backbone” - Prasidh Krishna gets cute birthday post from wife [In Pictures]

Rachana Krishna, the wife of Indian cricketer Prasidh Krishna, took to social media on Wednesday, February 19, to share a heartfelt post to celebrate her husband's 29th birthday. The couple tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony on June 6, 2023.

As Prasidh celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, Rachana took to Instagram to share a few pictures along with a heartfelt caption. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to MY favouritest human. My wannabe chef, my backbone, my shoulder, and my home.”

On the cricketing front, the right-arm pacer made his debut for India in an ODI against England in Pune in 2021. In total, Prasidh Krishna has played 17 ODI matches, taking 29 wickets, with his best figures being 4/12.

The Karnataka cricketer has also claimed eight wickets in five T20I appearances. Additionally, Prasidh has represented India in three Test matches, in which he has taken eight wickets. He was part of the squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia.

Prasidh Krishna will represent Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

After missing the 2023 and 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons due to injuries while with the Rajasthan Royals, Prasidh Krishna will be back on the field, representing Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2025 edition, scheduled to start on March 22.

The 2022 IPL champions will kick off their campaign against the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old pacer was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the mega auction last year for INR 9.50 crore. With 51 IPL appearances to his name, Prasidh has taken 49 wickets in the tournament.

GT squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, and Kulwant Khejroliya.

