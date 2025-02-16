The Gujarat Titans, who won the title in their debut season in 2022, will kickstart their IPL 2025 campaign against the Punjab Kings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI released the schedule for the 18th season of the lucrative T20 league on Sunday, February 16. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament opener on March 22.

Although the Titans lifted the trophy in 2022 and finished as the runners-up in the following edition, they failed to make it to even the top four last year. With Hardik Pandya moving to the Mumbai Indians and Shubman Gill succeeding the all-rounder as captain, they only managed five wins out of 14 matches, finishing eighth in the points table.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 25: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 8:00 pm

April 6: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad, 8:00 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 4:00 pm

April 19: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, 4:00 pm

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata, 8:00 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 8:00 pm

May 2: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 8:00 pm

May 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi, 8:00 pm

May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

May 18: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, 4:00 pm

Jos Buttler proved to be Gujarat Titans' most expensive buy ahead of IPL 2025

With England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler not retained by the Rajasthan Royals, the Titans pouched him for a sum of ₹15.75 in the auction. The Englishman has an enviable IPL record, accumulating 3,582 runs in 107 matches at 38.10.

Buttler also won the Orange Cap in IPL 2022 for scoring 863 runs that season. He is likely to open for the Titans along with Shubman Gill.

GT squad for IPL 2025

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, and Glenn Phillips.

