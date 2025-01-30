“My wife asks if I have a man crush” - R Ashwin reveals hilarious anecdote over his obsession with watching Aussie batter on TV ahead of BGT 2020-21

Retired Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed a hilarious anecdote involving his wife Prithi Narayanan from the build-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2020-21. The 38-year-old stated that Prithi suspected him of having a man crush on Steve Smith, given the amount of footage he consumed.

The veteran off-spinner had got the better of Smith thrice during the four-Test series Down Under and it went a long way in India retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin dismissed the right-handed batter during the first innings in Adelaide (1) and Melbourne (0), and the second innings in Sydney (81).

Speaking at the AWS AI Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, the champion bowler remembered that he studied Smith's technique so keenly ahead of the series that he hardly saw his family for a few days despite staying with them. Ashwin said:

"I can't even remember how many times I watched Steve Smith bat at home. I used to zoom in on his hands on TV. My wife and kids were at home, I don't think I saw them properly for a few days. My wife watches from behind and asks if I have a man crush on Smith. She was concerned."

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer also played a crucial rearguard with the bat in the fourth innings in Sydney despite carrying a back injury. The right-hander faced 128 deliveries for 39 runs as Team India managed to bat out 131 overs to earn a draw.

"He was late on it and nicked it to slip" - Ravichandran Ashwin on dismissing Steve Smith in Adelaide

Recalling Smith's dismissal in Adelaide, Ashwin stated that he loaded and delivered the ball, which made the right-hander unable to defend it properly. He added:

"Smith had an unorthodox technique that his hand needed to come down at a certain time, it was weird. I found that if I can disturb his technique. I thought of not jumping but instead, loading and delivering the ball. I delivered that ball in Adelaide. He was late on it and nicked it to slip."

The off-spinner retired from international cricket following the third Test of India's recent tour of Australia, having taken 537 wickets in 106 Tests. He also took 228 wickets in limited-overs internationals.

