“My world” - Rohit Sharma meets his superfan after IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI [In Pictures]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma met one of his ardent fans after the conclusion of the first ODI against England in Nagpur. The Men in Blue registered a four-wicket victory in the match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday (February 6) to take a lead of 1-0 in the three-match series.

Sharma had a good game as a captain but endured a failure with the bat in the chase, scoring only two runs during his seven-ball stay at the crease. It extended his current lean run of form in international cricket following a disappointing Test series against New Zealand and Australia.

An Instagram user (rohitian.dipak) shared a few pictures on social media to give fans a glimpse of his meet-up with his idol Rohit Sharma in Nagpur after the first ODI. Rohit could be seen posing with a couple of his fans with a warm smile in the pictures.

"That's aura, and that's something he created" - Kevin Pietersen on Rohit Sharma after IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI in Nagpur

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen highlighted the crowd's reception to Rohit Sharma when he entered the field during the first ODI in Nagpur. He felt that would have been an intimidating experience for the opposition team players.

Speaking on Star Sports after the opening ODI, Pietersen said:

"Can I tell you something? When Rohit Sharma walked down, we had visuals of the England dressing room. When the whole crowd went up, all of the England team started staring at him. That's intimidating, that's aura, and that's something he created; not because he's Rohit, but because of the runs he scored, because of his average."

He continued:

"Honestly, it's unbelievable. Rohit exits the dressing room and the crowd goes absolutely mental. It's remarkable how big stars these guys are. That's why I re-emphasize the point; enjoy these stars while they are around. Look at the emotions in the entire stadium when a guy like Rohit walks down those steps."

India and England will square off in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday (February 9).

