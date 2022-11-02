"Naam toh suna hi hoga" - Twitter reacts as KL Rahul hits form with a sublime fifty in T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh

KL Rahul flipped his recent run of bad form around at the T20 World Cup and led India's charge against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. After a cautious start, the Indian vice-captain switched gears and took the attack to the bowlers, racking up a sublime half-century.

Rahul registered scores of 4, 9 and 9 in the first three matches of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Heading into this contest, there were question marks over his form and confidence, with conjecture questioning his spot in the side. But the opener's knock today came at a timely juncture and will serve as a confidence-booster in the games to come for India.

Twitterati showered praise on him for his stellar innings and expressed their delight at seeing him play at his best. Here's a compilation of some of the reactions:

Prashanth S @ps_it_is I don't think KL has ever hit an ugly six I don't think KL has ever hit an ugly six

Jose Puliampatta @JosePuliampatta It looks

Rahul regained his form

And, probably, fully repay for all the trust bestowed on him so far. It looksRahul regained his formAnd, probably, fully repay for all the trust bestowed on him so far.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire If you can't accept him at his worst, then you don't deserve him at his best. Glad to be alive in the KL Rahul era. If you can't accept him at his worst, then you don't deserve him at his best. Glad to be alive in the KL Rahul era.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer KL Rahul haters come out! We are here to take over. KL Rahul haters come out! We are here to take over.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill End of good innings by KL this. In the record books, for his naysayers & critics, this will be a fifty which would have come against a 'weak' team. But given the conditions, and the way Taskin was bowling, it was a quality knock. Sad that it got over when KL just switched gears. End of good innings by KL this. In the record books, for his naysayers & critics, this will be a fifty which would have come against a 'weak' team. But given the conditions, and the way Taskin was bowling, it was a quality knock. Sad that it got over when KL just switched gears.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Brilliant from Kl Rahul. Indian batting looks more formidable now! Brilliant from Kl Rahul. Indian batting looks more formidable now!

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta Yes, this is the REAL KL Rahul Yes, this is the REAL KL Rahul 🇮🇳

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 Not surprising that A Rahul is performing on National Rahul Day Not surprising that A Rahul is performing on National Rahul Day 😅

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 A much much much needer 50 for Rahul. Bhai, please, PLEASE, carry this forward to knockouts A much much much needer 50 for Rahul. Bhai, please, PLEASE, carry this forward to knockouts 🙏🙏

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



Thank you for that entertaining knock of !



@klrahul #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup #SRKDay Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga!Thank you for that entertaining knock of Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga! 😌Thank you for that entertaining knock of 5️⃣0️⃣! 💥@klrahul #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup #SRKDay

Raghav Masoom @comedibanda SRK in his most of the movies has been named " Rahul" so uske birthday ke din KL Rahul ka performance to banata hai. SRK in his most of the movies has been named " Rahul" so uske birthday ke din KL Rahul ka performance to banata hai.

KL Rahul fifty powers India against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup clash

Inserted in to bat first, India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were once again cautious in their approach. Taskin Ahmed had the ball on a string and got to bowl his four overs at a stretch, conceding just 15 runs.

Skipper Rohit was given a lifeline as Hasan Mahmud dropped him at long leg before he perished to his bowling in the very next over. Rahul showed signs of acceleration but was slowed down again before he teed off against Shoriful Islam in the ninth over.

From 23 off 22, he raced along to his half-century off just 31 deliveries before a top-edge was induced off his pull to short fine leg. Suryakumar Yadav played a brisk innings of 30 before Virat Kohli, after a brief slowdown, racked up a half-century - his third of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India managed 184/6 in their 20 overs, with Kohli finishing on 64* and Ashwin on 13*.

Will this knock charge KL Rahul along as the T20 World Cup progresses? Let us know in the comments section below!

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Is this the start of a good run of form for KL Rahul at the T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes