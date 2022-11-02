"Naam toh suna hi hoga" - Twitter reacts as KL Rahul hits form with a sublime fifty in T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh

KL Rahul flipped his recent run of bad form around at the T20 World Cup and led India's charge against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. After a cautious start, the Indian vice-captain switched gears and took the attack to the bowlers, racking up a sublime half-century.
Rahul registered scores of 4, 9 and 9 in the first three matches of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Heading into this contest, there were question marks over his form and confidence, with conjecture questioning his spot in the side. But the opener's knock today came at a timely juncture and will serve as a confidence-booster in the games to come for India.
Twitterati showered praise on him for his stellar innings and expressed their delight at seeing him play at his best. Here's a compilation of some of the reactions:
KL Rahul fifty powers India against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup clash
Inserted in to bat first, India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were once again cautious in their approach. Taskin Ahmed had the ball on a string and got to bowl his four overs at a stretch, conceding just 15 runs.
Skipper Rohit was given a lifeline as Hasan Mahmud dropped him at long leg before he perished to his bowling in the very next over. Rahul showed signs of acceleration but was slowed down again before he teed off against Shoriful Islam in the ninth over.
From 23 off 22, he raced along to his half-century off just 31 deliveries before a top-edge was induced off his pull to short fine leg. Suryakumar Yadav played a brisk innings of 30 before Virat Kohli, after a brief slowdown, racked up a half-century - his third of the T20 World Cup 2022.
India managed 184/6 in their 20 overs, with Kohli finishing on 64* and Ashwin on 13*.
Will this knock charge KL Rahul along as the T20 World Cup progresses? Let us know in the comments section below!
