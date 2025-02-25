Nahid Rana dismisses Kane Williamson with a 148.8 kph beauty during BAN vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana dismissed New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson with a beautiful delivery during the sixth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Monday (February 24). The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium hosted this Group A encounter.

It happened during the fourth over of the second innings when Nahid Rana went up against Kane Williamson. On the third ball, Rana bowled a quick delivery (148.8 kph) outside off-stump, which skidded through and swung away from the batter a little. Williamson tried to drive the ball but ended up edging it into the hands of wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

However, Williamson's dismissal did not have a big impact on the eventual result, as New Zealand beat Bangladesh comfortably by five wickets.

Youngster Rachin Ravindra (112) continued to impress by notching up a century and guiding his side towards the target of 237. Tom Latham (55), Devon Conway (30), and Glenn Phillips (22*) supported him in the batting department as New Zealand completed the chase in 46.1 overs.

"Proud of the way we pulled things back in the middle overs"- New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner after win vs Bangladesh in 2025 Champions Trophy

At the post-match presentation, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner reflected on the win, saying:

"We knew it would be tough against Bangladesh on this wicket. Proud of the way we pulled things back in the middle overs. Bracewell was outstanding. I mean, he is a quality bowler with the way he changed his pace while bowling to right-handers. He took wickets in the middle phase. The wicket was a belter. There was a little bit of dew. It was a bit more two-paced than I thought."

He continued:

"Rachin loves ICC events. Looks like he never left the game. He wasn't as fluent as he would have liked, but when he gets goings, it's tough to stop him. We are traveling to Dubai tomorrow morning. It will be a different challenge on a different wicket. Could be a bit on the slower side, I guess."

New Zealand and India have advanced to the semi-finals after winning their first two games of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The two teams will face each other in their last group match on Sunday (March 2), which will determine their position in the points table and their semi-final opponents.

