“Nailed this mock chicken tikka” – Virat Kohli relishes new dish in latest Instagram post

Virat Kohli is currently spending quality time with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika following the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The former India captain has been rested for three T20Is and as many ODIs during the ongoing India tour of South Africa. The senior batter will next be seen in action during the two-match Test series in SA, which begins on December 26.

On Tuesday (December 12), Kohli shared a post on social media relishing a new delicacy during his time away from the field. The 35-year-old tagged Blue Tribe and captioned his Instagram post:

“You’ve really nailed this mock chicken tikka, my god.”

For the unversed, Blue Tribe is a vegetarian-based platform that offers plant-based meat. They shared a post on Instagram to confirm the development:

“All our products are 100% vegetarian. They are super yummy and are a great source of protein. The King (Virat Kohli) loves them too!”

Virat Kohli shared a snap of plant-based meat on his latest Instagram story.

Blue Tribe is located in Worli, Mumbai.

“I never claimed to be a vegan” – When Virat Kohli confirmed he is a vegetarian

During a question and answer session on X (formerly Twitter) in 2021, Virat Kohli confirmed that he is a vegetarian.

“I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I’m vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want)."

Expand Tweet

During another Ask Me Anything session with the fans, Kohli revealed his favorite diet:

“Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of Coffee, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities.”

Earlier, during a chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Instagram, Kohli had said that he cut down on meat in 2018. He said:

“I had a cervical spine issue which resulted in a tingling sensation in my little finger making it difficult for me to bat. It happened around the Centurion Test in South Africa in 2018."

"Moreover, my stomach became a bit acidic, my uric acid went high and my stomach started pulling calcium from the bones which actually resulted in the spine issue. Hence, I had to cut down on meat and now I feel better than ever.”

On the professional front, Kohli became the leading run-scorer in one edition of an ODI World Cup during the recently concluded 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter amassed 765 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 95.63, including three tons and six half-centuries. He has already scored 1377 runs in 24 ODI innings this year, including six centuries.

In Tests, he has amassed 557 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55.70 this year, including two tons and a solitary half-century. In SA, Kohli has 719 runs in seven Tests at an average of 51.36, including two tons and three fifties.